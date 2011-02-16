A Florally Fragrant Fall

The perfectly timed and highly anticipated couture week serves as the perfect platform for the biggest trends in fashion and beauty. House of Guerlain took full advantage of this very stylish resource and presented their latest fragrance.

Select press members flocked to their Champs-Elysees boutique last night to sample the new product.



Style.com reported that under direction of the new nose, Thierry Wasser, the “rose-centric” Idylle, Guerlain’s first women’s fragrance, is both sensual and light.

Wasser told Style.com, “…I created an impressionistic expression […] a bouquet made of joy, love, and happiness.” Floral accents were hand-picked by Wasser and include jasmine, lily of the valley, peonies, freesia, and lilac.

Nora Arnezeder, an up and coming French starlet, heads the ad campaign — a very fitting new face for a new benchmark fragrance.

House of Guerlain’s Idylle will be released on September 21, exclusively at Saks.

What better way to transition into fall than with flowers.