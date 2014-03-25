Tuesday’s #NailCall: Floral Manicures Reign Supreme

The flowers may not be blooming outside just yet, but they’re certainly coming to life on our Instagram feed. We can’t get enough of them, and it’s obvious that the ladies of social media are as excited about spring as we are because their manicures have been downright flowery.

Of all the nail art that could’ve taken over this week, we’re pretty glad it’s floral. Take a look at our top picks above, then submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

