StyleCaster
Share

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Floral Manicures Reign Supreme

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Floral Manicures Reign Supreme

Ashley Okwuosa
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Floral Manicures Reign Supreme
9 Start slideshow

The flowers may not be blooming outside just yet, but they’re certainly coming to life on our Instagram feed. We can’t get enough of them, and it’s obvious that the ladies of social media are as excited about spring as we are because their manicures have been downright flowery.

Of all the nail art that could’ve taken over this week, we’re pretty glad it’s floral. Take a look at our top picks above, then submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

More From Beauty High: 
Simple Nail Art: Inspiration for Your Easiest Manicure Ever
15 Things That Change Once You Start Wearing Lipstick Full Time
In and Out: What’s on Trend for Spring 2014

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Flowers are in bloom for spring nail art! 

@Nailartbysig calls her look "spring chic bling," and we couldn't agree more. 

@Sabzmasih is rocking florals, perfect for the season!

Can you say party time? @Theglitteryblog's confetti-inspired manicure is the right way to get a manicure party started. 

@Agarutti's braided nail art has us in the mood for a spring picnic. 

@Nananailpolish mixes and matches nail wraps to create an eclectic mix of patterns and prints. 

@Nailartbysig is taking the ombre nail to the next level with these bright colors. 

@Theglitteryblog is anticipating the arrival of warmer weather with her floral nail art. 

@Nananailpolish's manicure gives us an excuse to go green with envy. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Curly Prom Hairstyles: 8 Looks for Natural Curls

Curly Prom Hairstyles: 8 Looks for Natural Curls
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share