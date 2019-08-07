Flesh Beauty’s First Liquid Foundation Made Me Look Like Me, Just Better

There’s a time and a place for full-coverage foundation that hides every spot and mark and freckle on your face. For me, that’s strictly on special occasions like when I’m getting my picture taken. For every day, I want to look like me, but like I have a Snapchat filter on and my “flaws” are just slightly blurred. Flesh Beauty’s first liquid foundation, Flesh Pure Flesh Liquid Foundation does just that and more. It just launched with 40 shades including a whopping seven undertones, just like the brand’s popular stick foundation. Yesterday, I had a long day ahead of me and it was a perfect time to test out it out.

I first prepped my skin with The Ordinary Mineral UV Filters SPF 30 with Antioxidants ($9.70 at Ulta) because sunscreen is important, people. I followed it up with Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer ($30 at Sephora). I then applied Pure Flesh Liquid Foundation with my fingers because I like to warm it up and feel it on my skin. I blended it in a bit with the new Juno & Co. Microfiber Lavender Velvet Sponge ($6 at Juno), which helps create an airbrushed finish. I’m wearing shade 04 Sugar (fair with warm peach undertones).

The foundation blended beautifully into my skin and amazingly left zero dry patches—something I continue to struggle with. That’s probably because it contains aloe vera, glycerin, squalane and sodium hyaluronate to help hydrate and smooth skin. I really did feel like myself, just a more polished version. The medium-coverage foundation is also buildable, so I can add another layer if I want a little more of a face beat. And because there are no fragrances, parabens, mineral oils or silicones, I didn’t have any irritation or redness. It also blended well with my other makeup when I (finally) finished getting ready.

There are a ton of foundation launches this month but I have to say, Flesh’s is one of my favorites. It lasted all day without any touch-ups. If you have more oily skin, you might want to use a mattifying primer to make sure it stays put. Want to try it out? It retails for $32 and is available now in Ulta stores and online.

