A Flawless Night

Despite my request for a low-key, noodle-filled birthday dinner in Chinatown, my bffs Megan and Vivian planned a surprise party at the Rusty Knot in the West Village. We walked in and pretty much everyone I knew was there- the StyleCaster crew, the Australians, the girls from Elle Accessories, my LA-turned-NY friends, my prom date from junior year of high school, the Hamptons boys… it was, completely unexpectedly, one of the best birthdays ever.

Tons of pictures were taken- I’ve attached the pictures of me and two of the SC boys (Andrew, one of our photographers, and Harvey, our star intern). Considering I had gotten ready for the night in 15 minutes thinking I was just seeing the girls, I was pleasantly surprised with how well my makeup looked in the photos. It might have something to do with Smashbox’s Flawless Finish primer I’ve recently become obsessed with. It magically smooths out your skin and keeps your makeup in place for the entire night without having to do touch-ups. And since, in New York, grabbing a drink after work often leads to not getting home until 2 am, it’s nice to be prepared.

Rapture Flawless Finish Primer set, $39, at smashbox.com