3 Steps to Faking Flawless Legs

Summer is almost over — make it count! To make legs look their best when in your bikini and short shorts, Victoria’s Secret makeup artist Colleen Creighton and Glō Minerals makeup artist Kate McCarthy gave their tips for hiding every flaw, from spider veins to unsightly cellulite.

Step 1: Exfoliate.

Starting with the basics, it’s important to exfoliate with a product like Therapeutic Body Exfoliant ($38, gloprofessional.com) and shave your legs. “After exfoliating, I use a light body lotion and let it soak in completely,” says McCarthy.

Step 2: Even out your skin tone.

Next, Creighton suggests applying a tinted moisturizer to legs. “I love Victoria’s Secret Beach Sexy Instant Bronzing Tinted Shimmer Lotion ($15, victoriassecret.com). It’s creamy shea butter with a shimmer that blurs the look of imperfections by reflecting light off your legs.” To make sure the tinted moisturizer looks natural, McCarthy suggests using a kabuki makeup brush to buff in the color.

Step 3: Cover imperfections.

The final tool you need to hide bruising or spider veins is a waterproof concealer pencil, according to Creighton. Try Urban Decay 24/7 Concealer Pencil ($19, urbandecay.com), and use it to go over any flaws.

What tricks do you use to fake flawless legs?

