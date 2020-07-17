Gabrielle Union Just Revamped Her Haircare Line and It’s Even More Affordable

About three years ago, Gabrielle Union launched a haircare line with Ulta with women with textured hair. She’s officially changing things up and has announced a Flawless by Gabrielle Union hair relaunch, coming this August. She teamed up with celebrity hairstylist and friend Larry Sims on the new line, which focuses on hydration and healthy hair and scalp. “This collection is very important to me because I fully encourage self-expression and authentic ownership of personal style,” said Union in a statement. “Wanting to try different hairstyles as a component of that shouldn’t mean compromising the health of your hair, nor breaking the bank with expensive products.”

Each of the 12 products range from just $4-$10 and that affordability is something that is important to the actress. “We were dedicated to developing the perfect blend of high quality, affordable products for all types of textured hair to promote flawless beauty through choice and diversity,” she continues. Sims adds: “From curls, waves, and coils, to heat styles, braids, wigs, and weaves, there is a Flawless product to support your hair’s needs for brilliance, health and beauty.”

The products will take you through every part of your haircare routine, such as Hydrating Detangling Shampoo ($10 at Amazon) infused with Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Rice Oil Complex and Acai Palm Oil, as well as 3 Minute Restoring Conditioner ($10 at Amazon) infused with Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Olive Oil and Castor Seed Oil. Also be on the lookout for shine sprays, curl cream, oil treatments, detanglers and scalp tonics.

Check back here August 3 to shop the new and improved (and more affordable!) Flawless by Gabrielle Union.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.