Beauty and the Real Girl: A Flawless Eyeliner for the Best Cat Eye Flick

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

From drawing the perfect straight line as close to your upper lash line as possible, to ending it with a sharp flick right at the outer corner of your eye, winged eyeliner takes some serious work. Between unsteady hands, dried out pens, and formulas that just can’t seem to stay put, you can quickly go from attempting a cat eye, to ending up in a “catastrophe,” all too quick. With so much at stake, when we see some flawless liner, we just can’t seem to fight the urge to find out how it’s achieved. So, when we saw Allie Phillips, a student, rocking some on-point eyeliner, we could hardly wait to ask her what her secret was. It turns out that she holds Benefit’s They’re Real! Push-Up Liner totally accountable for this job well done.

“This is the best eyeliner ever. Unlike most pen liners that are liquid, I really like that this one is a gel, and that it has an angled tip which makes perfecting winged liner so much easier. This product is effortless and so long-wearing, that once you put it on you never have to worry about it smudging, because it isn’t going anywhere.”

Where to Buy: Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Push-Up Liner, $24, Sephora.com