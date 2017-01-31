Gabrielle Union Is Launching an Ulta Hair Brand That You Need to Buy

We’ve pretty much been in love with Gabrielle Union since we first saw her playing a strong, badass woman in Bring It On (fun fact: That movie is officially 17 years old—yup), and we’ve continued to follow her life for the last few decades, cheering on every single one of her makeup-free selfies, her plus-size clothing line, and now, the launch of her incredibly exciting hair-care brand, Flawless by Gabrielle Union.



“I want women with textured hair to have great hair days,” said Union to WWD about the new brand, which will launch exclusively at Ulta Beauty on April 16, and on Flawlesshair.com on March 1. “I went through a phase where I would leave my relaxer on so long, thinking the longer I leave this relaxer on, the straighter it’s going to be. Cut to lesions, like open wounds in my scalp, trying to chase something that was unrealistic, and eventually probably in my mid- to late-20s I decided to give up my relaxer, and I went natural. By natural I mean underneath the weaves, extensions, clips and the hair color was my natural hair—thriving.”

According to WWD, the line includes 10 products, all centered around smoothing and moisturizing hair, including an edge control gel, shine spray, oil treatment, hair masques, and a set of smoothing shampoos and conditioners—and all are thankfully under $30. Though we haven’t gotten our hands on the actual formulas to test them out, we’re pretty sure that they’ll be awesome, solely because we’ve almost never been disappointed at Ulta before.