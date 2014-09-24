Instagram Insta-Glam: Flash Tattoos

Chances are, when you were a kid, temporary tattoos were the ultimate cool thing to wear. Since cartoon tattoos that “wash off in the tub” aren’t exactly socially acceptable as an adult, we were thrilled to learn of the latest hot trend: flash tattoos. While these temporary metallic tats gained a great deal of popularity this summer, they’re still fully wearable in the fall. Whether you choose to sport these shiny beauties as faux jewelry or just as a fun accent piece, they look incredibly chic no matter how you rock them.
Instagram users have been displaying their best flash tattoo pictures lately, making us want to rush out to the store and buy a package (or five). Take a look at some of these awesome flash tattoos and ideas for how to wear them, and let us know how you’ll be wearing your flash tats this fall in the comments section!
Grouping together a bunch of flash arm cuffs and braceletes is the "it" trend when using flash tattoos, and @vmscloset shows us just how awesome it really looks.
@Nenethefashionblog kept it simple with some pretty chevron designs on her fingers and on the back of her neck.
User @z_inita was right on target with her placement of three arrows on her inner forearm.
@Blogcidahcampos is rocking the perfect necklace that never tangles or spins around while you're wearing it.
@Ellebeau.yoga placed a simple row of small triangles just below the eye for an added touch of shimmer on her face.
Flash tattoos often mimic the look of henna, and @mxbucci shows us how cool a bold, intricate design can look on the hands.
Make a statement (literally) like user @ladeedarling did here with a pretty script flash tattoo.
The Instagram account @flashtattoos showed us this simple, yet adorable look of placing the word "love" below the lower knuckle to mimic the look of a ring.
