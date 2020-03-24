Flamingo Is Launching an At-Home Wax Kit Just for Your Pubic Hair

There’s a good chance you’re stuck in the house right now, social distancing from others and playing it safe. After a few weeks inside, you might feel like your beauty routine is totally off. Flamingo’s Pubic Hair Wax Kit comes at the perfect time. While grooming isn’t the most important thing during a quarantine, of course, sticking to your normal routine can make you feel a lot more, well, normal during this difficult time.

If you’re someone who usually has a waxing appointment every 4-5 weeks for a bikini-line touch-up or a full Brazillian, you might want to give it a try at home. We know—that sounds like a disaster. But Flamingo specifically made this kit to make it easy for you. When the brand launched, fans went crazy for the easy-to-use, gently wax strips for the face. There’s no complicated heater or sticky wax. Instead, Flamingo created no-heat strips that you just place on where you want to remove the hair and…pull.

The Pubic Hair Wax Kit comes with 24 wax strips in different shapes and sizes depending on your pubic hair style. There are also eight post-wax cloths with white willow bark to remove excess wax and help prevent ingrown hair and an instruction booklet. You don’t have to stress about the wax formula being safe for your vag. It’s dermatologist and gynecologist tested and free from mineral oil, parabens, and artificial dyes and fragrances. Oh, and it’s cruelty-free.