Flamingo’s Next Launch Is For Your Bush—But It’s Not a Razor

Pubic hair. We all have it but for some reason, many of us feel uncomfortable talking about it. Whether you shave, wax, laser or just leave it full and bushy, pubic hair is a personal preference. Flamingo Mons Mist is a new product from the affordable razor brand and one that celebrates pubic hair in all its glory. The company launched the Bush 2020 campaign along to encourage everyone to own their body hair—however they choose to rock it. The brand calls it a “grow-choice movement.”

Mons Mist is a conditioning spray for pubic hair and skin. It’s not for the vagina. This spray hydrates skin and gently exfoliates to get rid of ingrown hair on the mons pubis, the V-shaped spot atop the pubic bone. Although it’s dermatologist and gynecologist tested and pH balanced, the vagina doesn’t need a hydrating mist. (It’s self-cleaning and conditions on its own, thank you very much.) But your skin just might.

Mons Mist contains jojoba and coconut oils to nourish hair, fruit acids to exfoliate skin, Centella Asiatica extracts to soothe and calm and Lactobacillus Ferment for a dose of good bacteria. People of any gender can use it—if you have pubic hair it’s for you. This is especially true if you do any type of grooming and get ingrowns, redness and irritation.

Graphic designer Paula Scher created the Bush 2020 campaign, which includes banners that say things like, “All Mons Created Equal” and “Fighting for the American Pubic.” It’s definitely the only Bush 2020 I’m down with.

Flamingo Mons Mist is available now for $12 on the Flamingo website.

