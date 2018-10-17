Flamingo is the At-Home Hair Removal Brand We’ve Been Waiting For

Hair removal isn’t the sexiest beauty topic, but for those who prefer smoothing things over, it’s absolutely necessary. For as long as we can remember, smelly shaving creams and complicated, at-home waxing kits have been delegated to the back row of drugstore aisles. You’re not seeing them in flashy ad campaigns or featured in the unboxing videos of top beauty bloggers.

That’s all changing in 2018, thanks to Flamingo. The just-launched brand–courtesy of Harry’s Labs-checks all of the boxes. It’s affordable (everything under $20), designed specifically for women and made to address issues that go beyond the actual removal process, such as dry skin and razor bumps. More importantly, it’s bringing everything you need to get the job done at home on your own time and on your own terms. Want everything gone? No problem? Would you rather groom instead of completely remove hair? That’s totally fine, too.

So how did Flamingo land on its carefully curated short list of products? Long before unveiling the lineup, its team talked to thousands of people in an effort to figure out exactly what their hair removal routines are still lacking. That included an ergonomically designed razor that fits into the contours of a woman’s body and the most popular places for hair removal, such as the bikini line, as well as wax kits that come with easy-to-follow directions and don’t require messy application or anything to heat up.

In short, you have very little excuses to not try it. Ahead are 3 products on our wishlist:

Flamingo Razor

Made with 5 blades, super grip and a soothing aloe strip.

$9 at Flamingo

Face Wax Kit

$10 at Flamingo

Ready-to-use strips that can pull out the tiniest of hairs, plus a calming serum to soothe the skin after.

Body Lotion

$9 at Flamingo

Made with White Willow Bark and Papaya Fruit extract to exfoliate and moisturizer both before and after your shave.