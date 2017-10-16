FKA twigs Launches the First Instagram Zine

FKA twigs is without a doubt one of today’s most innovative artists. Her stage shows are beyond elaborate. Her personal style is somehow both laid back and avant garde. And above all, she’s never been limited to just music. Such was the case this past weekend when the 29-year-old Brit casually launched the first ever Instagram Zine, titled “AVANT-garden.”

With the words “ROOTS. SHOCK. BEAUTY.” plastered across the front page, the non-traditional magazine utilizes Instagram’s slideshow feature to display each page, all of which feature some of twigs’ closest collaborators. The inaugural issue appears to be dedicated to all things braids and according to Vogue, twigs’ hairstylist Rio Sreedharan created all of the looks in one day.

Each photo is also accompanied by vibrant text and illustrations, giving it a do-it-yourself vibe that feels more accessible than traditional magazines. FKA kept the momentum going on Twitter, where she asked the simple question, “how do braids make you feel?” What followed was a stream of heartfelt responses that will give you all the feels and illustrate just how important braids and other protective styling are to women of color.

She also expanded the conversation by asking her followers to share how they look after their natural texture.

It’s especially gratifying to see twigs lead such a powerful discussion on Twitter, given the amount of racist commentary she’s been subjected to; specifically when news first broke that she was dating Robert Pattinson. We can only hope that she’ll continue to magnify and celebrate non-traditional beauty in future issues of her social zine.