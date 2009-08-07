Fixing Summer Beauty Mishaps

In the summertime you can face all kinds of beauty problems, from streaky self tanners to getting sunscreen in your hair. Fortunately I have some easy tips on how to conquer these issues in a flash.

If you were at the beach and applied your sunscreen but accidentally ended up missing a spot, cover your red sunburn mark easily with a swipe of concealer. Lightly apply a little concealer on the area in a shade that matches the rest of your skin and then dust on a yellow tinted powder to keep makeup in place and ease the redness. Try Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Truly Translucent Powder in Neutralizer.

If you spent all evening flawlessly applying your self tanner only to wake up with an unsightly streak, there is a way to fill it in and even it out fast. Grab a Q-Tip and dab a little self tanner across the streak and let it soak in. This will even out the white spot and not darken the tanned skin around it.

If your hair gets a bit greasy at the beach because its come in contact with the sunscreen on your skin, grab a can of Batiste Tropical Dry Shampoo and spray it on any limp strands. This will erase greasy hair instantly and make your hair smell pretty and beachy.

If you find that your foundation just balls up when you try to apply it after your sunscreen, then choose a foundation that contains sunscreen in it already. I like Lorac ProtecTINT SPF 30 — it gives you light coverage and full protection. If you want a little bit more coverage, try the combination I use every day– Skinceuticals Ultimate UV Defense SPF 30 sunscreen, followed by my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Your Skin Makeup. This combo always works for me because it blends together nicely and keeps me protected.

So don’t worry, there is always a solution to summer’s little beauty mishaps.