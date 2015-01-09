8 Fast Fixes for Makeup Mishaps

We all have experienced our fair share of makeup slip-ups. From accidentally applying too much product, to not exactly being spot-on when we’re picking a foundation shade, there’s quite a bit of room for error. Luckily, for every problem, there is a solution. We’re coming to your rescue with 8 quick fixes for the most common makeup malfunctions.

1. The Face Mask: We’re not talking about the one you put on last night to rejuvenate your skin, but instead, the foundation application where somewhere went wrong. The trick to fixing demarcation lines (the noticeable spot where your foundation stops because it doesn’t match your skin tone) is simple—blend the foundation down onto your neck as well.

2. Lipstick on Teeth: Embarrassing yet ever so common, this malfunction can totally be avoided. When it’s already happened, all we really can do is wipe it off. To avoid it from occurring in the first place, there’s a little trick we like to use. Put your (clean) index finger in your mouth and pull it out. Sounds weird, but it’s the traces of lipstick that you’ll find on your finger that would have actually ended up on your teeth.

3. Color Overload: When it comes to blush and bronzer, you can quickly go from contouring queen to crazy clown. If you’ve used a heavy hand, just sweep your foundation brush over the area. Do not add any additional product. The leftover foundation from your last application (which was just minutes ago) will help calm the situation.

MORE: How to Avoid Getting Breakouts Under Your Bangs

4. Eyeshadow Fallout: While we always recommend doing your eyeshadow before your foundation so it doesn’t mess up your flawless finish, sometimes rules aren’t always followed. If you are left with sparkly pigment under your eyes, just gently wipe it away with a cotton swab. Add a small amount of concealer and you’ll be as good as new.

5. Sparse Brows: If you’ve gone tweezer-happy (and it has unfortunately happened to the best of us), you’re going to have to wait it out for the hair to grow back. Luckily, during that process, there’s no need to rock bald brows. All you have to do is fill them in with pencils or powders and hardly anyone will notice the difference.

6. Clumpy Mascara: When trying to obtain major volume, sometimes we end up with product pile-up. To smooth things out, grab your mascara wand and wipe it clean with a tissue. Brush through your lashes with the clean wand to separate your lashes without adding any more product.

MORE: 6 Tips to Easily Apply False Lashes

7. Too Much Powder: If you applied too much powder, your face can instantly end up looking flat and cakey. To reverse the damage, just spritz a makeup setting spray over your face to instantly moisturize your skin and take away the look of a powdery finish.

8. Smudged lipstick: Smearing lipstick is a problem that can occur almost as easily as it can be resolved. If any trace of color gets outside your lip line, blot with a tissue, and go over the area with concealer to blend everything back to normal.