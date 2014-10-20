Fake It Until You Make It: Whitening Stained Nails

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world — if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a countered jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

Any nail polish lover can understand the struggle of stained nails. While we’re all for deep and bright shades, every time we get a manicure, the aftermath may not be so pretty. Whether the dark color is found lingering on our nails after removal, or it’s given them a yellow tint, neither option does our nails any justice. Although this may be a big problem, the solution is incredibly simple. Follow our nail whitening steps below and wave goodbye to polish stains once and for all!

Gather your ingredients: We’re not cooking a five course meal, but we do need to whip up a concoction. Luckily, we only need three things (which you most likely already have stocked in your kitchen). Take a peek into your kitchen and pull out baking soda, olive oil, and a lemon.

Mix things up: Taking 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda, and a few squeezes of lemon juice, combine the three in a bowl and stir. Warning: the baking soda and lemon juice will cause a slight reaction, but do not be alarmed. This is completely normal (and safe).

Scrub and rub: Massage the mixture onto your hands and nails, or for more intensity use a toothbrush to scrub your nails, and let it sit for about five minutes.

Rinse to perfection: Using just warm water, cleanse your hands and nails free of the mixture, and say hello to shining nails that are as good — and clear — as new. While lemon juice is a natural acidic lightener, the baking soda works to exfoliate while the olive oil brings moisture back into your nails. Don’t you just love a natural remedy?