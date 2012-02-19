Five Hair Trends From Off The Runway You Can Try At Home

Ready to try some Spring hair trends? We sure are! Hair accessories and adornment were a heavy component of the Spring 2012 runways, and thanks to Goody, we’ve got a bunch of affordable versions so you can get to mimic these looks on your own. Click through the slideshow to see these runway versions of hairstyles paired with an accessory or two to help you create them at home.
Louis Vuitton mastered gorgeous makeup paired with romantic and regal hair; take your 'do to the next level with some decorative headbands!
(From top: Goody Brilliant Nights Headband, DoubleWear Headwraps Headband/Necklace, Goody Glam Headbands: all available at Walmart.com)
The ponytail wrap, seen here at Albino, isn't terribly tricky, however having the right tools helps a lot! Using hair color-matching elastics and bobby pins will make the look even more seamless.
(Goody Colour Collection Blonde Ponytail Holders, Colour Collection Blonde Bobbies: all available at Walmart.com)
The spring runways were rife with lopsided, twisted buns, folded over ponytails, and purposely imperfect chignons. Create your own version of this Yigal Azrouel 'do with some twist in tools to lock in the style, sans elastics.
(Goody Simple Styles Spin Pin or Spin Pin Mini, colors vary; available at WalMart.com)
Simple, ultra-straight hair can get upgraded to glam with some bobby slides or barrettes, decorated with crystals, as seen here at Todd Lynn. Keep hair sleek in order to perfectly add in ornate details, preferably keeping the shine factor more sparse, opposed to an overload of sparkles.
(Goody Luxe Bobby Slides, available at Walmart.com)
Get REALLY ahead of the trends by trying this fall 2012 Rodarte look! Two options went down the runway: one was a cluster of large, shiny stars on a clip, the other was with over sized, noticeable bobby pins.
(From left to right: Goody Glam Girls Shining Star Clips, Glam Girls Dazzle Dust Bobby Slides, Adele Bobby Slides (in regular and rigid): all available at Walmart.com)