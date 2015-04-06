Turns Out, The Five-Second Rule For Dropped Food is a Total Myth

Most of us have grown up with the belief that eating food that’s accidentally been dropped on the ground isn’t so bad—as long as you manage to pick it up before a certain amount of time has passed. Well, we’re here to tell you that the storied “five-second rule” is a total myth.

According to food safety experts, you might want to think twice about eating anything off of the floor, even if it’s touched the ground for a mere moment. Australian food expert Rachel Williams told The Daily Mail: ‘There’s no such things as a ‘five-second rule ‘… It’s a myth, we definitely do not recommend it.”

Still, it’s important to note that certain foods that have dropped on the floor remain safer to eat than others. “It all comes down to bacteria,” she said. Because bacteria depends on moisture to grow, wet foods are much more dangerous to eat after they’ve touched the ground than dry ones. “With dry foods, it is conversely much tougher for bacteria to grow,” she said.

Differentiating between wet and dry foods is pretty self-explanatory. Dry foods include things like chips, nuts, and crackers while wet foods are items like meat, dairy products, and cooked rice.

We won’t blame you for taking a few moments to silently cringe at all of the food you’ve justified eating off the floor over the years—we’re right there with you—but it’s probably time to stop perpetuating that it’s no biggie to eat that burger you dropped on the floor a few seconds ago.