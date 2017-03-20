StyleCaster
19 Kick-Ass Fitness Quotes to Motivate You

19 Kick-Ass Fitness Quotes to Motivate You

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: BraunS/Getty Images

For a lot of us, actually getting to the gym is the biggest hurdle of our workouts—but sometimes all it takes is a couple butt-kicking fitness motivational quotes to get us out the door. Once our shoes are laced up and we’ve got our heads right, suddenly hitting the elliptical at 6 a.m. or heading to a Pilates class after a long day at work doesn’t seem as brutal.

MORE: Here Are the 3 Workout Moves Emma Stone Does to Stay in Shape

Whether from Pinterest, Tumblr or Instagram, there are thousands of inspiring fitness quotes out there on the internet, and we’re a fan of referencing them whenever we need that a little encouragement. If you’re really trying to lose those few extra pounds—or just sick to a fitness schedule—we recommend making your desktop wallpaper to one of these well-designed fitness quotes or even setting an alarm to read one of them. Either way, a little motivation will go a long way.

MORE: Check Out the Most Popular Workout Music Worldwide

Here are 19 of the most inspirational health and fitness quotes around. Click through the slideshow to check ’em out.

Originally published August 2014. Updated March 2017.

Sassy Fit Girl
"Sweat more. Bitch less."

Photo: Instagram/@_fitography

king workouts
"Don't wish for a good body. Work for it."

Photo: King Workouts

fitography
"Wake up. Sweat. Repeat."

Photo: Instagram/@_fitography

meg duerksen
"Be stronger than your excuses."

Photo: Meg Duerksen

smokewithmirrors
"Fall in love with the process, and the results will come."

Photo: Smoke With Mirrors

victoriabeton
"Sweat today. Smile tomorrow."

Photo: Victoria Breton

popusgar
"Every time you eat is an opportunity to nourish your body."

Photo: Popsugar

nike
"If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you. Make it burn."

Photo: Nike

nike training club
"You are entirely up to you. Make your body. Make your life. Make yourself."

Photo: Nike Training Club

jmfangel
"Work hard now. It will pay off later."

Photo: Instagram/@jmfangel

fitness peace
"A healthy outside starts from the inside."

Photo: Instagram/@fitness_peace

lovethispic 2
"Fitness is not about being better than someone else. It's about being better than you used to be."

Photo: Love This Pic

forfitspo
"Stop holding yourself back. If you aren't happy, make a change."

Photo: Instagram/@forfitspo

piccsy.com
"Motivation is what get you started. Habit is what keeps you going."

Photo: Piccsy

rines27
"It never gets easier. You just get stronger."

Photo: Instagram/@rines27

pop sugar
"No one ever drowned in sweat."

Photo: Popsugar

quotes beyonce
"We have to reshape the perception of how we view ourselves."

total beauty
"Don't stop when it hurts, stop when you're done."

Photo: Total Beauty

color vibe 5k
"Stop wish. Start doing."

Photo: Color Vibe 5K

