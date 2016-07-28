StyleCaster
30 Instagram Accounts That Are the Definition of #Fitspo

StyleCaster

by
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Base Body Babes

Regardless of whether the world of Instagram fitspo inspires, appalls, or straight-up baffles you, IG’s become the place to see snaps of girls proudly baring their toned arms and ab cracks. Most people will tell you to follow buzzy trainers (hello, Kayla Itsines) or supermodels like Candice Swanepoel on the media app if you’re hoping to get a fitspiration hit, but the real place to see social media’s most exercise-obsessed women is on curator accounts like @fitness and @fitnessgirlsmotivation.

Unlike blogger and model accounts, these pages aren’t about one specific person. Instead, they’re a shameless roundup of crazy-hot women—both celebrities and regular, nonfamous people—from around the world, a strategy that’s earned some pages millions of followers. So you can love ’em, hate ’em, or just sit there judging them, but we guarantee you won’t be able to stop staring at these utterly gratuitous fitspo accounts. Scroll through the slideshow to see 30 of the most popular.

1 of 30

@femalemotivation

Photo: instagram / @gymspire

@girlsfitnessbodyy

Photo: instagram / @girlsfitnessbodyy

@my_fitness_workout

Photo: instagram / @my_fitness_workout

@fitness

Photo: instagram / @fitness

@fitnessgirlhealthy

Photo: instagram

@fit

Photo: instagram / @fit

@fitnessgirlsmotivation

Photo: instagram / @fitnessgirlsmotivation

@gymlooks

Photo: instagram / @gymlooks

@fitspo

Photo: instagram

@just_fitness_health

Photo: instagram / @just_fitness_health

@motivationforfitness

Photo: instagram / @motivationforfitness

@fitlife.freekz

Photo: instagram / @fitlife.freekz

@her.fit.goals

Photo: instagram

@femalepage

Photo: instagram / @myluxguide

@mrs._fitness

Photo: instagram

@fitness.we

Photo: instagram / @fitness.we

@fitnessgirlshott

Photo: instagram / @fitnessgirlshott

@fitfashionmagazine

Photo: instagram / @myfitfashionguide

@bikini

Photo: instagram / @bikini

@fitnesspageforalll

Photo: instagram / @fitnesspageforalll

@fitlifegirlss

Photo: instagram / @fitlifegirlss

@girls.motivation_

Photo: instagram / @girl.workouts

@fitnessamazinggirls

Photo: instagram / @fitnessamazinggirls

@fitnessmotivationlifee

Photo: instagram / @fitnessmotivationlifee

@fitness.destinations

Photo: instagram / @fitness.destinations

@fit.determination

Photo: instagram / @fit.determination

@getfitmotivation.ig

Photo: instagram / @getfitmotivation.ig

@myfitpost

Photo: instagram / @myfitpost

@fitness_junkie

Photo: instagram / @fitness_junkie

@getfitnessz

Photo: instagram / @getfitnessz

