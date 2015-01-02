The Fitness Inspiration You Can Use to Finally Kick Your Butt Into Gear

Many of us choose to put’ “eat healthier” or “join a gym” on our long list of New Year’s resolutions – and we probably even really mean it. But when it comes to getting started, that’s easier said than done. We know the results we want, we just need some inspiration to get there!

Ask for a new workout outfit for Christmas:

Having new workout clothes that you can’t wait to wear makes it easier to get dressed for the gym or a class, says Katherine Mason, a Lagree Fitness instructor, Wilhelmina Fitness New York City model and SculptHouse boutique studio CEO.

Make it a date:

Plan a trip to a class with a friend and plan to get a bite to eat or a juice after class. Making it social makes it more fun and makes it harder to back out at the last minute, says Mason.

Make a plan:

Brainstorm your 2015 fitness goals and write them down somewhere where you can see them every day. This will remind you what you want, keep you motivated and hold you accountable, says Mason. After you write down your goals, find a way to achieve them. Try out a few fitness classes and find one that you really love going to. Go three times a week and add a few runs to that routine. If you find yourself skipping classes, get a workout buddy to help hold you accountable and get you into class. If that doesn’t work, a trainer might be the best answer. You will be paying enough to where you will want to get your money’s worth and you also have someone expecting you to be there at a certain time. Accountability and consistency is everything.

Baby steps count:

“When I’m working with someone who’s having a hard time meeting milestones or staying on track, I employ what I call the ‘10% rule’,” says Rob Miller, consumer health and wellness advocate, founder of SupplementCritique.com and author of e-book How to Get Ripped Quickly. Instead of making the mistake most people make and trying to change their fitness routine 100% overnight, Miller suggests making a commitment to a 10% improvement each week. Most people find that improving their fitness routine by 10% each week is completely doable and it doesn’t take much time to reach their end goals. For example, if someone currently doesn’t work out at all and wants to eventually work out 4 times per week for an hour, they might start with 10 minutes twice a week for the first week. The following week, they would increase that by 10%, until they reach their goal. Small changes over time

can lead to massive end results that seem much more attainable than trying to change their whole life overnight.

Your goal is a journey, not a destination:

“One of the key points I make with my clients is that fitness is a journey, not a destination, says personal trainer and wellness coach Greg Justice. Too many people lose thirty pounds and think to themselves “I made it, I’m there!” but that’s just the beginning, not the end. The truth is, you never get there, you’re on an ongoing journey that has its ups and downs. The key is to remain mindful and understand that you can only control what’s in front of you, not what you’ve already done.

Eat well:

“My favorite fitness quote is ‘abs are made in the kitchen’,” says Mason. Everyone has abs—yes some peoples are stronger than other peoples, but the difference in being able to see those muscles or them hiding is by what you eat. Try to eat at home as much as possible so that you know exactly what is in your food. Stock your fridge with lots of healthy snacks and try to plan out your meals ahead of time so that you don’t slack off due to a busy schedule.

Consider a personal trainer:

“I had a client come to me with little confidence in her physical fitness. She was afraid she was not in good enough shape to get into a fitness routine but was looking for how to get started. She had a number of health issues and hadn’t worked out much since her last pregnancy—which was about 6 years before. Through working with me—a personal trainer—for even just our first ten sessions, she was able to drop two pant sizes, felt stronger than ever, and I saw how her confidence was growing; it made the hard work so worth it. Getting an email from her at 10:30pm on a Saturday night while she was out to dinner with friends saying that she had gotten compliments on how toned and healthy she looked in her dress made me so happy. Getting in the right mentality to get started and finding your solution is more than half the battle,” says Mason.