8 Fitness Experts Share the Best Advice They’ve Ever Received

Having a hard time eating right and getting yourself to the gym? You aren’t alone, motivation can be tough. Sometimes, some words of inspiration are all we need to get on the right track. Check out some of the best advice these fitness and wellness professionals ever received!

Avoid boredom in your fitness routine

“The best advice I ever received was in reference to my dog, who was overweight and couldn’t drop pounds no matter how much we played fetch. I would run her until she was exhausted but she couldn’t drop a pound. My vet told me that the dog would be much more active sitting perfectly still in a strange place and having to process all the information that was coming in than she would be completing a simple, mindless repetitive task like fetch. Engaging the the brain was crucial to weight loss. My dog dropped all the extra weight. And I’ve used that advice with all my clients and students ever since.” – Michael Feigin MS, CSCS, The Fitness Guru

MORE: Juice Up! These Derms Have the Recipe to Better Skin

Listen to your body

“See how your body feels after eating and then seek ought those foods that leave you feeling well and strong to make up most of your diet. The same thing goes for working out. How do you feel after a good sweat session? When you follow the signals you get from your body, you’ll probably find yourself fueling up with healthy food and getting active often.” – Ashley Pitt, a certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor.

You are what you eat

“Everything we put in our body has to go somewhere. If it is a synthetically designed low calorie food, and the body cannot break it down for energy, it will store it, or it can cause other health related issues like headaches, low energy, or skin related issues, etc. People get too caught up in calories, fat grams and carbohydrates. Digestion is key to health. Metabolism is the body’s ability to breakdown our nutrient dense food, absorb the nutrients and get rid of the waste efficiently. When we focus on foods that are naturally a good source of vitamins and minerals (the foods closer to Mother Nature) instead of fortified or shelf-stable options, it provides the body with the nutrients it can efficiently breakdown for sustainable energy, and can get rid of the waste that it cannot use. When we invite too many processed and fortified foods into the body, we make it harder for the body to function at its highest level and our energy and health suffer. – Lauren Talbot, author of “Clear Skin Detox Diet: A Revolutionary Diet to Heal your Skin from the Inside Out, a nutritionist and founder of a private consulting company, The Glow Detox Diet.

Moderation is key

“Balance everything in your life. Not too much or too little. Apply it to everything, from food and diet, exercise, sleep, work and play, relationships and even skincare.”– Kathy Heshelow, founder of Sublime Beauty

MORE: 10 Foods For Thicker, Healthier and Stronger Hair

Learn to deal with stress

“Stress management can come in many forms from living an active lifestyle to ensuring proper nutrition, but just do your best, don’t over stress learning to deal with stress. Some of the cleanest eaters and most active people I know are also dealing with chronic stress because they put so much pressure on themselves to be perfect, yet others I know who eat a little less optimal, just doing their best, and roll through life are much happier, look healthier, seldom deal with sickness, and they age gracefully.” – Swan Workman, personal trainer and coach

Keep your eye on the prize

Focus on where you want to be and break it down into the smallest, most attainable steps you can achieve. Discipline takes care of the rest.

– Joey Gochnour, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Certified Personal Trainer

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day

The best health and wellness advice I ever received was to start my day with a green smoothie. Make sure it includes fresh or frozen organic berries, a protein powder, some fat (nut butter or avocado is great), and a super green powder. It’s a complete breakfast, it’s portable, and includes fiber and whole foods. It’s a terrific way to start the day. – Alena Gerst, Integrative Psychotherapist, Yoga Instructor

Ice, ice baby

One of the most famous super models told me that when she would be preparing for the red carpet, she would always place an ice cube on the tip of her tongue and press it to the roof of her mouth. This helped her reduce the look of under eye puffiness and swelling. 20 years later, I’m still using that as part of my facial protocol for my celebrity clientele. – Scott-Vincent Borba, Founder|Creator, BORBA Inc