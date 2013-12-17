StyleCaster
Learn How to DIY a Half-Up Fishtail Braid For Your Holiday Shindig

Rachel Adler
The holiday season is that one time of year that you jump from party to party looking your most festive yet. To make sure you’re at your all-time best, we’ve pulled together a Week of Holiday Hair, with hair tutorials from a celebrity stylist just for you. This way, you’ll have a style for every type of party on your calendar – and you’ll look great no matter what. 

Coming up with new ways to wear our hair during the holiday season is no easy feat – from disheveled updos to glam curls, our hairstyles have to be both easy enough to do after a long day of work, to coiffed enough to get us ready for anything the night has in store.

With that in mind, we called for help from celebrity hairstylist Josue Perez to show us how to get a fun, half-up fishtail braid for our next holiday event (or any event for that matter). Above, he whips our model’s hair into shape in no time – giving us 5 tips for how to do it ourselves at home.

Photos by Rolando Robinson

Learn how to get this quick and easy look for your next holiday event!

Step 1: Part your hair down the middle, taking about 3-inch sections on each side of your head to use for your braids.

Step 2: Split your section in two and grab the hair from the outside of the underneath section, bringing it over the other side (like a criss-cross) and continue down the strand. If you need more help on how to fishtail, learn in detail here.

Step 3: Use clear rubberbands to secure the ends of each side of your braids. Leave almost one 1/2 inch of space at the ends so you'll be able to attach your braids together.

Step 4: Tie your two braids together at the back of your head with a clear band and finish off with a bit of hairspray.

