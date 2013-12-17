Learn How to DIY a Half-Up Fishtail Braid For Your Holiday Shindig

The holiday season is that one time of year that you jump from party to party looking your most festive yet. To make sure you’re at your all-time best, we’ve pulled together a Week of Holiday Hair, with hair tutorials from a celebrity stylist just for you. This way, you’ll have a style for every type of party on your calendar – and you’ll look great no matter what.

Coming up with new ways to wear our hair during the holiday season is no easy feat – from disheveled updos to glam curls, our hairstyles have to be both easy enough to do after a long day of work, to coiffed enough to get us ready for anything the night has in store.

With that in mind, we called for help from celebrity hairstylist Josue Perez to show us how to get a fun, half-up fishtail braid for our next holiday event (or any event for that matter). Above, he whips our model’s hair into shape in no time – giving us 5 tips for how to do it ourselves at home.

Photos by Rolando Robinson

