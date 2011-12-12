First Tattoos, Now a Dye Job: Barbie Gets Another Makeover

Barbie has become quite a rebel these days. First tattoos and now dip-dye hair? I’m not sure if this is what Mattel had in mind when they created this legendary doll, but we have to admit we are liking the new direction.

Favorite London hotspot, BLEACH London, has taken it upon themselves to give Barbie a colorful makeover and even created a webpage dedicated to the revamp.

For the past week, BLEACH has been documenting their latest client and her many transformations. From colorful pigtails, to hair-dresses and deep purple lipstick, there’s definitly something to be said about the attention to detail.

Click above to see our favorite looks from the past week and be sure to follow BleachxBarbie to see another week’s worth of dip-dye delights.