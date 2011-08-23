First Look: Scarlett in Dolce & Gabbana’s Secret Eyes Ad

Dolce & Gabbana’s beauty ads starring Scarlett Johansson are always stunning, and the latest one for the Secret Eyes mascara is no exception. Even amidst the many, many pages of fashion’s September issues, we’re betting this ad stands out even in a quick flip through. We’re loving the simplicity of her makeup, soft pink lips and va-va-voom lashes, which combine for a sort of pin-up vibe.

But for us, the best part of this look is the nail color. The silvery gunmetal shade is edgy, chic and perfect for fall. It’s definitely in keeping with Dolce & Gabbana‘s inspiration for the makeup collection: “the woman who surrounds herself with luxury and glamour.”