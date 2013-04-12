First Look: Michael Kors’ Beauty Line

StyleCaster
Every season at Michael Kors‘ runway shows, models are practically guaranteed to be wearing statement-making makeup — for fall 2013/2014, it was graphic black eye liner. So it’s no surprise that the designer is debuting a Michael Kors beauty collection featuring the brand’s first-ever color cosmetics. WWD reports that the line, which also includes fragrances, will have three collections: Sporty, Sexy and Glam. Each collection will include a signature scent, two Lip Lacquer shades ($24), two Lip Luster glosses ($24) and two nail polishes ($18). Bronze Powders ($50) in three shades, body products and sun products like Liquid Self Tanner ($32) and After Sun Lip Balm ($28) will round out the collection.

Of course, this isn’t Kors’ first foray into the beauty world. The designer currently offers a portfolio of fragrances, along with the cult-favorite Leg Shine stick, which gives gams a sexy sheen.

The Michael Kors cosmetics line will be sold exclusively at Macy’s for one year when it launches this fall.

