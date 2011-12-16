First Look at MAC Cosmetics’ Collaboration with Iris Apfel

Coming this January MAC Cosmetics will be launching a colorful collection of makeup created by our favorite lady herself, Iris Apfel.

A “rare bird” always ahead of her times, we are expecting big things from this collection, which includes bright lipsticks and eye shadows.

We were so excited to see what Iris created for this limited-edition collection, but we are sure that a lot of inspiration for this collaboration came from this colorful woman’s amazing closet.

Check out the slideshow above for our favorite pieces from the collection and let us know your favorite colors. We have to say, we are partial to her recreation of her signature red lip, Morange.