View the Entire Carine Roitfeld for MAC Collection Before it Hits Stores

We have been waiting to glimpse the entire Carine Roitfeld for MAC collection ever since we heard of it’s existence, because as we all know the former EIC of Vogue Paris must know a thing or two about makeup. Plus, her signature smokey-eyed style and natural brow is definitely one to take notes from and live by.

The full collection includes the tools that you’ll need to recreate her aesthetic, from a eye brow pencil and brow set to a “Full Face Kit.” We’re especially loving the accessories int he collection, such as the “Good Luck Star” stickers that Carine sports near her eye in the ad, the tweezer to groom your brows and the false lashes. And definitely don’t disregard the amazing nail colors, in “Undercover Nude” and “Underfire Red.”

Watch the video below as Carine explains how “eyebrows give you [your] entire personality” and check out the full collection in the slideshow above.

The collection becomes available online August 30th and will be available in stores September 6th.

[All images courtesy of MAC]