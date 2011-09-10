First Look from NYFW: Alexander Wang for Sally Hansen

When the news first broke a few weeks ago that Alexander Wang would be coming out with a Sally Hansen collaboration for his spring show, we (along with everyone else in the fashion/beauty industry) couldn’t wait to see what it would look like. For designer’s first foray into beauty, he chose three shades – two bold and one barely-there.

Although the models at his show wore Parchment, a creamy, translucent shade, Wang’s other two polishes fall at the opposite end of the spectrum. Darker than your typical spring nail colors, Petrol, a deep navy, and Oxblood, an intense burgundy, are statement-making colors that will offer a refreshing departure from the lighter, brighter spring hues we’re used to.

Will you wear the Alexander Wang for Sally Hansen collection once it’s available, or are you more likely to stick to typical spring colors?