First Look! Chanel’s Butterfly-Inspired Summer Collection

Spring may just be picking up momentum, but we’re already looking to summer — starting with Chanel’s summer makeup collection L’Été Papillon de Chanel. While the eye shadows and nail lacquers are bright pinks, blues and greens inspired by the wings of butterflies, the lip shades are soft peach and berry shades, making the collection bold but wearable. However, there is one product we’ll need to try ourselves before we come out with a verdict — and that’s Zest Inimitable Waterproof, a bright yellow mascara.
Take a look at the complete line below.
Azure Le Vernis ($27, chanel.com) – metallic blue green nail color
Eden Lévres Scintillantes ($29.50) – translucent raspberry glossimer
Noir Inimitable Waterproof ($30) – black mascara
Lime Light Inimitable Waterproof ($30) – tender green mascara
Blue Bay Stylo Eyeshadow ($34) – silvery turquoise blue
Pink Lagoon Stylo Eyeshadow ($34) – fresh pink
Moon River Stylo Eyeshadow ($34) – platinum
True Blue Stylo Yeux Waterproof ($30) – turquoise blue long-lasting eyeliner
Pygmalion Rouge Coco Shine ($34) – raspberry hydrating sheer lipshine
Idylle Rouge Coco Shine ($34) – soft peach hydrating sheer lipshine
Zéphyr Lévres Scintillantes ($29.50) – beige with shimmer glossimer
Zest Inimitable Waterproof ($30) – bright yellow mascara
Blue Note Inimitable Waterproof ($30) – electric blue mascara
