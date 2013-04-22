First Look! Chanel’s Butterfly-Inspired Summer Collection

Spring may just be picking up momentum, but we’re already looking to summer — starting with Chanel’s summer makeup collection L’Été Papillon de Chanel. While the eye shadows and nail lacquers are bright pinks, blues and greens inspired by the wings of butterflies, the lip shades are soft peach and berry shades, making the collection bold but wearable. However, there is one product we’ll need to try ourselves before we come out with a verdict — and that’s Zest Inimitable Waterproof, a bright yellow mascara.

Take a look at the complete line below.



Azure Le Vernis ($27, chanel.com) – metallic blue green nail color

Eden Lévres Scintillantes ($29.50) – translucent raspberry glossimer

Noir Inimitable Waterproof ($30) – black mascara

Lime Light Inimitable Waterproof ($30) – tender green mascara

Jade Shore Stylo Eyeshadow ($34) – tender green

True Blue Stylo Yeux Waterproof ($30) – turquoise blue long-lasting eyeliner

Aqua Blue Inimitable Waterproof ($30) – bluish green mascara

Lilis Le Vernis ($27) – intense coral nail color

Pygmalion Rouge Coco Shine ($34) – raspberry hydrating sheer lipshine

Idylle Rouge Coco Shine ($34) – soft peach hydrating sheer lipshine

Zéphyr Lévres Scintillantes ($29.50) – beige with shimmer glossimer

Zest Inimitable Waterproof ($30) – bright yellow mascara

Blue Note Inimitable Waterproof ($30) – electric blue mascara

Black Stream Stylo Eyeshadow ($34) – silvery black

