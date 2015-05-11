Nominate Products In Our First-Ever Beauty Awards!

Because we’re all about bridging the gap between expert opinions and “real girl” knowledge, we’re thrilled to announce our first annual StyleCaster Beauty Awards to see who really has the best products in the beauty industry. With categories like the Best ‘Hide My Late Night’ Concealer and the Most Kiss-Proof Lipstick, we want to know which products you think are the most reliable for your hectic lifestyle – whether you’re a brand new college grad who is constantly on-the-go, or an overworked (yet always looking her best) girl boss.

We’ve brought in some of our favorite beauty experts – Amber Katz of Rouge 18, Felicia Walker Benson of This That Beauty, and Melissa Cook of Missy Sue – to weigh in with with their hands-on experience from the world of product testing. And as the Beauty Director here at StyleCaster, I’ll be sharing my expert opinions as well.

But we also want to hear from you – our wonderful audience – on what really works for your everyday life. What is the Your Go-To Nail Polish Shade? Or that one amazing body lotion that actually makes your skin alligator-proof in the summertime?

Here’s what we want you to do: Join us in nominating your favorite beauty products over the next couple of weeks, and you’ll have the chance to win up to $500 worth of the winning products. Plus, ten runners-up will receive $25 Sephora gift cards so that you can buy the products that are being raved about!

Head to our Beauty Awards page to nominate!



And don’t forget to come back to vote during the coming weeks (for even more chances to enter our giveaway – you can enter once a day) and to make sure your product picks make it all the way to the end! Happy nominating!