The Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizer Shoppers Call ‘a Miracle Balm’ Sells Every 20 Seconds — & It’s $10 Off Today Only

During the winter months it can seem like no amount of moisturizer that you slather onto your face is ever enough. Especially over night, you can put on a thick cream when you fall asleep and wake up feeling like you never put anything on at all. There are a few ingredients to look for that can help you out with extra hydration when you need it most, like squalane, ceramides and caprylic/​capric triglyceride, and this ultra repair moisturizer from First Aid Beauty has them all.

You can use this moisturizer all over, including on your face, hands and body. Since it’s also made with colloidal oatmeal, it can also help soothe skin dealing with eczema breakouts. It’s perfect for all skin types, and those with sensitive skin won’t have any irritation from using this. Plus, even better, it’s on sale for today only, and you can save $10 on a two pack of the moisturizer that sells one jar every 20 seconds. If you’re a new QVC customer, you can enter code OFFER at checkout to save $15 on your total order. That means it’ll really be like paying just $34 for both of the moisturizers.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

In this duo, you get one super size of moisturizer that’s 14 ounces, and another smaller one that’s 2.0 ounces that you can keep in your purse, or on-the-go as you travel. The smaller tube is in the original scent, but you can choose between pomegranate, vanilla, or original for the larger tub. Just make sure to pick this up today! The price will expire on 1/24 at 12 am.

First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser, 5 oz.

If you already know you’re a fan of the cleanser, QVC is the perfect place to pick up super size versions of your favorite products, like this 5 ounce cleanser. Of course, you can always purchase a smaller size if you’re unsure, but this 5 ounce tube is just $24, making it a mega deal.

First Aid Beauty 2-in-1 Cleansing Oil + MakeupRemover 5 oz

I love an oil makeup remover because it really makes everything feel like its siding right off of your face at the end of a long day. This one begins with a gel-oil texture and then dissolves into a cleanser that takes off every last bit of gunk on your face.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Oat & Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil

I love using a cannabis-infused oil for my gua sha routine. It also helps act as an extra layer of moisturization in the winter.