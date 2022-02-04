Um, We Just Found a $20 Solution That Gets Rid of Razor Bumps Once & For All

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a few certainties in life that are… how do I put this lightly… the worst. Headaches after wearing your hair up for too long, scars after picking at pimples and—this one might take the cake—razor bumps showing up after you shave your bikini line. It’s like no matter how gentle you apply pressure, how slow you glide the blade or how much shaving cream you use, a pesky red bump will always surface a few hours after. And, boy, does nothing say sexy time quite like an entire patch of them.

I’ve come to think of these things as a necessary evil. I don’t get waxed and I don’t want to spend a bunch of money on laser hair removal, so shaving is really the only option for me if/ when I want to groom ye ole bikini line. However, I stumbled upon a product made specifically for this issue. They’re AHA and BHA pads specifically designed to prevent and get rid of ingrown hairs.

Say what???

I didn’t even know this type of thing existed, and when I first read the product name, I figured it was too good to be true. But, after taking a look at the ingredients list, these pads seem legit. Similar to other exfoliators out there, these pads use a combination of glycolic and salicylic acid to smooth texture and deep-clean your skin. Don’t get scared, though. Even though this product is made with strong ingredients it won’t burn your skin. The Witch Hazel in it soothes away any potential pain so that you have an easy, breezy and beautiful time.

Using this product is so simple, I feel like I don’t even have to explain it, but for the sake of clarity, I’ll do it anyway. You run these pads around your dry and clean bikini line the day after you shave or get waxed. This will help stop any irritated hairs from becoming ingrown ones, and will also help any existing ones from getting worse.

First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads

According to a clinical study done by the brand, a whopping 96 percent of testers said their bikini line felt less irritated and looked less red after they used the pads. And, 90 percent of participants said their skin looked and felt bump-free once they were done. Just wait: 100 percent (literally everybody who touched these things) said the product did not irritate their skin or make it feel dry. A true miracle.

These stellar results make sense, given how much fanfare there is around the product. Nearly 18,000 Sephora shoppers have hearted it, and only two reviewers have given the pads a rating less than four stars.

“I can get such bad razor burns in my bikini area, along with cysts from ingrown hairs and this has drastically reduced the irritation I have,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The skin is much more smooth and doesn’t have the typical red, irritated bumps after I shave. Can’t wait to continue using this product during the summer—it will definitely help avoid the embarrassing bikini line bumps I usually have every year!”

According to fans, these things work fast, so you won’t have to grow gray hairs waiting to see a change.

“I was skeptical about these at first but after using them, I’m sold! I used them after shaving around my bikini area at night, and the next morning ALL of my razor bumps were gone!” said a reviewer.

Don’t just use this on your bikini line. Use it anywhere you get bumps or ingrown hairs. For me, my arm pits are always irritated. This would fix ’em right up. Other spots you should consider? Your upper lip, chin, etc.

Is there anything these exfoliating pads can’t do?? Are they free to file my taxes for me??