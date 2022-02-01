First Aid Beauty’s New Eye Cream Is the Hydrating De-Puffer Your Tired Eyes Need

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re anything like me, you know you need to sleep 7-8 hours a night but Netflix and TikTok sometimes get in the way and it ends up being closer to 5-6. Unfortunately, you can’t tell your boss the next morning that you need a few extra hours of shut-eye because you needed to watch just one more episode. This is when you bust out the concealer and try to look more awake. But before reaching for makeup, try First Aid Beauty’s Hydrating Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid. The new eye cream depuffs and brightens while prepping skin for makeup.

This nourishing cream uses hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. There’s also colloidal oatmeal to calm dry or irritated skin (great for after removing tough makeup!), as well as caffeine to reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. The formula is vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.

I’ve been using it for about a week now and I’ve noticed my under-eyes looking smoother in the morning and my concealer going on with less texture. I have pretty sensitive skin and yes, and my under-eye area is often red and irritated from new products. This one soothed the area and didn’t burn my eyes — a huge feat in my world. I also noticed it lightly de-puffed, though of course I still needed concealer to brighten those dark circles.

So far, customers seem to be loving the new launch from First Aid Beauty. “I love this soothing eye cream. I have noticed good results reducing the puffiness under my eyes. I love the cucumber scent too,” wrote one fan on Sephora’s website. “The eye cream is so soothing and hydrating. It greatly reduces the fine lines and wrinkles. It keeps my eye area hydrated all day. Just what I need in the cold, winter months,” wrote another, who noted the hydration truly does last all day.

Give your eyes some love and shop First Aid Beauty’s Hydrating Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid today.