Fire Red Hair is In For Spring, Find Out Why

Dyeing your hair red has always been a bold look – those of you who are dedicated redheads know that – but this season we’re seeing some ladies upping the ante on the red, and we must admit we are absolutely in love. Model Natalie Westling pretty much made a name for herself at fashion week (let’s be honest, fashion month) by sporting fire-red hair throughout the season. While many models aren’t allowed to change their hair too much due to contracts, Natalie dyed her hair for the Marc Jacobs campaign she booked (it’s not just any campaign—she’s featured next to Miley Cyrus, pictured below) and everyone went nuts for it — from beauty editors backstage to designers booking their Fall 2014 runway shows.

Granted, the red hair may have had a negative effect — some designers nixed her from lineups to avoid having her “stand out” too much during the show —but Westling was able to walk in key shows such as Prabal Gurung, Anna Sui, Vera Wang and, of course, Marc Jacobs, as well as numerous shows in Europe like Jonathan Saunders and Giles.

Since February, the fire-red look has really taken off, with platinum-haired beauty Charlotte Carey (another hot face spotted all over fashion month) opting for a head-turning red hue now that platinum locks have become almost common place in the fashion world. Carey went to her longtime colorist Aura Friedman for the new hue, according to Into the Gloss, and Friedman noted that although the color will of course fade, that fiery shade is what they were going for — a fun change that still felt bold.

What do you think of this bold, fiery red hue? Would you try the look?

