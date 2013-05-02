Instant Makeover: This Oil Won’t Weigh Down Hair

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

If you have thin or oil-prone hair, you probably steer clear of hair oils. The last thing you want is limp, greasy strands that look dead and won’t stand up in any hairstyle. Suffering from both thin and oily hair, I’ve never dived into the world of oils. That is, until I was introduced to Agave Healing Oil Treatment ($40, sephora.com), a lightweight formula that doesn’t weigh down locks. Unlike other oils on the market that are produced from nuts, this healing oil is derived from the blue agave plant. The formula smooths without leaving a heavy residue, and the agave amino sugars lock moisture in the hair follicle, making hair stronger and less likely to suffer from breakage.

Now my daily routine consists of applying a few drops of the oil throughout my hair before blow-drying, which leaves me with smoother and softer strands. The multi-purpose oil can also be used to hide the appearance of split ends and flyaways by concentrating a small amount on certain strands that need a little extra something.

