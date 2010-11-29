The Truth About Thinning Hair

Thinning hair is not usually something women worry about, unless they are experiencing it firsthand. I know it’s never been at the top of my list of beauty worries–until recently. After a particularly stressful month, my hair began falling out in scary clumps. While my lost locks gradually grew back in, this stress-based follicular folly really got me thinking about hair loss and what would happen if my hair hadn’t grown back.

As a fine-haired lass, I’ve always done everything I can to boost, plump, thicken and add volume to my locks. What I neglected to consider is that as we age, our hair strands begin to lose thickness and density, resulting in noticeably thinner, weaker hair. You can apply all the volumizers and root lifters in the world, but if your hair is gradually fading away, there’s not much that’s going to help. Even scarier, this hair-aging process doesn’t just affect little blue-haired old ladies–it can start as early as your 20s!

When it comes to anti-aging, we take great care of our skin, but we don’t bother to take preventative measures with our hair. The good news is that there are some things you can do to help prevent thinning hair before it gets out of hand. One of the easiest options is to use the Nioxin Scalp & Hair Care 3-Part Systems.

Each personalized system is designed to create volume, reduce breakage, amplify hair texture, strengthen the cuticle and remove excess sebum from the scalp. I took a comprehensive quiz on the brand’s site to assess my needs and found that I fit perfectly into the type 3 system–Fine, Chemically-Enhanced, Normal To Thin-Looking Hair.

The kit features a shampoo, conditioner and leave-in treatment. I loved the Cleanser and Scalp Therapy because they made my scalp feel energized thanks to a fab peppermint tingle. Definitely woke me up in the a.m.! The Cleanser helped remove excess, dulling residue from my scalp while the Scalp Therapy restored moisture to it, leaving my hair shiny and smooth.

The last step in the system is the leave-in Scalp Treatment, and this is where I had my misgivings. As those of you with fine hair can attest, we have to be very careful about the amount of products we put in our hair, otherwise our locks can start to look weighed down and greasy. I’m happy to report that the Scalp Treatment did none of the above. I applied it to my wet hair, combed through, then applied my usual heat-protecting spray and styling cream and my hair was not only soft and shiny, but bouncy and full as well.

I’ve been using the system for two weeks now and I really like it. My hair feels and looks healthy, shiny and soft–not to mention full and plump. Best of all, this easy to use system is relatively inexpensive at just $39.99 a set, making it a realistic option for those looking to prevent hair loss without shelling out a fortune. I’ll definitely be using this preventative gem regularly to help keep my hair healthy and strong.

