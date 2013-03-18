Find The Perfect Pink Lipstick For Your Skin Tone

Spring is almost here, so it’s time to break out the pretty pastels. Pink is such a girly color, and it conjures up feelings of youth, vibrancy, romance and love. Pink is actually a universal shade that works on every woman, regardless of her age and skin tone, so it’s really about finding the correct makeup for your unique skin.

Women with fair skin should stick to cool shades of pink that create a fresh, soft look. On medium skin tones, rose pink makeup looks incredible. Olive and mocha-skinned ladies look radiant in shades of coral pink, and if you have darker coloring, bold bright pinks play off your skin beautifully.

For Fair Skin

Try the Maybelline Dream Bouncy Blush in Fresh Pink ($6.44, target.com) and Clinique‘s Chubby Stick in Curvy Candy ($16, sephora.com) for the lips.

For Medium Skin

Dior Rosy Glow Healthy Glow Awakening Blush in Petal ($44, sephora.com) will look great, along with L’Oréal Paris Infallible Le Rouge Lipstick in Eternal Rose ($9.99, drugstore.com).

For Olive And Mocha-Toned Skin

Sephora Collection Microsmooth Blush Duo in Guava Glow ($17, sephora.com), and I like Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar in Trollop ($18, occmakeup.com).

For Darker Skin

Try Lorac Baked Matte Satin Blush in Flaunt ($24, sephora.com) and Nars Lipstick in Schiap ($26, sephora.com).

You can have a bit more fun with pink when it comes to your lips, so don’t be afraid to try shades outside of your comfort zone. A pop of pink will definitely brighten your day, so blend it on and look pretty in pink.