Find the Best Dry Shampoo For Any Hair Type

Let’s be clear about something: dry shampoo has been one of our favorite beauty inventions of our lifetime, right behind BB cream and Vaseline Spray & Go lotion. Not only can we save time when we’re running out the door without a minute to wash our hair, but we’re also able to save our tresses from the massive amounts of heat styling we put it through every day by making styles last longer. Call us crazy, but the time and energy saved because of dry shampoo is like found gold, and actually having a minute to drink coffee out of a non-to go cup in the morning is a huge fringe benefit to saving time on your hair.
No one needs to be convinced that dry shampoo is a miracle in a can, but everyone does need to find their perfect match when it comes to the wonder product. Depending on whether you prefer organic dry shampoo, you’re looking for massive volume or even your hair color, the dry shampoo you choose changes from person to person. In an effort to help girls everywhere find their dry shampoo soulmate, we put together a guide of the best dry shampoos for any hair type. Take a look through the slideshow and find the perfect dry shampoo for you!
Find the best dry shampoo for your hair type!
Best Organic Dry Shampoo: Lulu Organics Lavender + Clary Hair Powder works wonders as a loose powder you first rub in your hands and then in your hair. It absorbs oil practically the second it hits your strands, plus gives strands the volume that gets deflated in day-old hair. Also, it's organic and formulated without talc (like some dry shampoos) and smells like lavender, so you're doing good by your hair all the way around.
Lulu Organics Lavender Clary + Sage Hair Powder
Best Budget Dry Shampoo: Sometimes, you just don't have a spare minute to head to a beauty supply store or order products online, so dipping into your local drugstore for a dry shampoo is inevitable. TRESèmme has an entire line of dry shampoos designed for all different hair types (oily, straight, curly, etc.) so you'll find your match regardless of your hair type. With a price tag of under $6, this dry shampoo is hair and wallet friendly.
TRESèmme Fresh Start Dry Shampoo
Best Keratin-Infused Dry Shampoo: Simply Smooth's dry shampoo contains keratin, so while you're refreshing your tresses you'll be making them healthier by replenishing the keratin lost throughout the shampoo process.
Simply Smooth Xtend Dry Shampoo
Best Anti-Aging Dry Shampoo: Yes, you read that right. Anything that can make your hair look older i.e., volume loss, breakage, less shine, roughness and brittleness, is combatted with this dry shampoo from Nexxus. Making hair look fresh and young again is a huge win.
Nexxus Youth Renewal Rejuvenating Dry Shampoo
Best Dry Shampoo For Blondes: Sometimes the color of the product you use can tint hair the wrong way, so for specific hair color matching, go for a dry shampoo that's made for your shade. Keratin Complex's Dry Shampoo Lift Powder brushes onto blonde hair to give it new life and volume, all while disguising itself as part of your hair.
Keratin Complex by Coppola Volumizing Dry Shampoo For Blondes
Best Dry Shampoo For Brunettes: Some dry shampoos tend to leave a bit of white powder residue on hair, which is a huge red flag for brunettes. If your locks are of the darker variety, choose Bumble and Bumble's Brown Hair Powder, a dry shampoo with a tint of color for chestnut, chocolate and mahogany hair.
Bumble and Bumble Brown Hair Powder
Best Volumizing Dry Shampoo: Whether you've got fine hair to start with or your second day hair falls flat quicker than most, Victoria's Secret makes a Clean & Go Dry Shampoo that gives you volume and then some.
Victoria's Secret Clean & Go Dry Shampoo
Best All-Around Dry Shampoo: Whether it's travel-sized or the giant can that's a staple product at home, we swear up, down and sideways by Oscar Blandi's Dry Shampoo. It works simply, it lasts and it smells great, so no matter what we're doing, our hair can take a vacation from washing.
Oscar Blandi Dry Shampoo