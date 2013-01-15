Find the Right Winter Moisturizer For Your Skin

Unless you live in a place where you don’t have to use the word ‘cold’ to describe winter (consider us very jealous), caring for skin during these difficult months can feel like a no-win situation. Not only do the harsh weather conditions wreak havoc on skin, but indoor factors such as dry air from the heater or even long, hot showers can further deplete it of much needed moisture.

Since winter skincare is a serious task, we tapped dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research at New York’s Mount Sinai Medical Center, to give us the prescription for how to pick the right moisturizer for different skin types. So read on and lube up – doctor’s orders!