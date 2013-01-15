Find the Right Winter Moisturizer For Your Skin

Unless you live in a place where you don’t have to use the word ‘cold’ to describe winter (consider us very jealous), caring for skin during these difficult months can feel like a no-win situation. Not only do the harsh weather conditions wreak havoc on skin, but indoor factors such as dry air from the heater or even long, hot showers can further deplete it of much needed moisture.
Since winter skincare is a serious task, we tapped dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research at New York’s Mount Sinai Medical Center, to give us the prescription for how to pick the right moisturizer for different skin types. So read on and lube up – doctor’s orders!
Combination skin is a challenge to moisturize because different parts of the skin have different needs. Dr. Zeichner advises using a product that contains hyaluronic acid, a moisturizing agent that is effective enough treat dry skin but not heavy enough to weigh down more oily skin. (CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion PM, $12.99, soap.com)
If you suffer from dry skin even outside of winter, it's especially important to find a heavy duty product for the colder season. Dr. Zeichner recommends using a cream that is rich in petrolatum, which hydrates and forms a protective barrier to prevent moisture from escaping the top layers of skin. (EltaMD Intense Moisturizer, $10.50, drugstore.com)
Just because it's winter doesn't mean that oily skin gets a break. Harsh weather can strip the skin, actually causing oil glands to go into overproduction. Dr. Zeichner recommends choosing a moisturizer that is lightweight, oil-free, and contains mattifying ingredients to help control shine. (Cetaphil DermaControl Oil Control Moisturizer SPF 30, $12.94, cvs.com)
Sensitive skinned gals should be sure to choose a moisturizer that is free of fragrance, which can cause further irritation or even inflammation, says Dr. Zeichner. {La Roche-Posay Toleriane Facial Fluid, $29.90, skinstore.com)
If you have maturing skin, look for a cream that is rich in antioxidants and retinol advises Dr. Zeichner. The ingredients help promote healthy collagen to plump and smooth skin in addition to moisturizing it. (Vichy Laboratoires LiftActiv Retinol HA Day SPF 18 Sunscreen, $47, drugstore.com)