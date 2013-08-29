StyleCaster
How to Find Your Perfect Hair Color

Augusta Falletta
Whether you head to the salon or opt for an at-home coloring kit, finding your perfect hair color can be trying. There’s single-process, double-process, half-head highlights, and full-head highlights, then ombre hair comes in and throws a kink into all of the above. We’ve gone through just about every hair color under the sun on our own heads, and after a lot of misses, we’ve found what works best for us. So in an effort to help you out (and save you from a slew of potentially damaged hair), we went to the professionals.

After chatting with Angela Cosmai, a hair colorist at Pierre Michel salon in New York City who also has her own product line, we got quite an education on which hair colors look best on skin tones. Be sure to keep in mind that everyone is different and there are certain women who can pull off every color in the book (we’re looking at you, Rihanna), but these suggestions are foolproof for the general population. Based on whether you’ve got ivory, olive, medium or dark skin, you’ll find a hair color recipe for which will make you look gorgeous in the slideshow above!

Ivory Skin Tone: If you've got a very light skin tone, Angela suggests beginning with a light to medium base color, then highlighting with warm or gold tones. For redheads, the base color should be more of a strawberry blonde than auburn red. For blondes, the base color should be dirty blonde, not platinum. For brunettes, the color should be chesnut, not a deep brown.

Photo: WireImage/WireImage

Olive Skin Tone: For ladies with an olive skin tone, Angela mentions to stick with a base that's a medium shade of brown with golden or caramel highlights. We love Mila Kunis' subtle highlights that simply brighten up her look without looking like she's colored her hair.

Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Medium Skin Tone: Darker than an ivory skin tone, Angela says that a light blonde to medium blonde base works best, then add in light, almost platinum, highlights. If you do decide to go this blonde, purple shampoo works well to keep the color pure and keep your hair from becoming brassy.

Photo: WireImage/WireImage

