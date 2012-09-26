Find the Perfect Fall Fragrance For Your Mood

With so many new fragrances launching this fall, it can be overwhelming. How do you choose the right scent for you? Obviously, the best choice would be to head to the nearest department store and try on the perfumes as each scent can smell different from one person to the next. But if you don’t have the time to go try on every perfume in the market, we’re here to help.
Each fragrance is meant to put you in a certain mood or is designed for specific occasions. Of course, many of us cannot afford to own a perfume for each occasion and we tend to have one everyday scent. But the new fragrances this fall make it easy to find a special one. When shopping for a new fragrance you want to find something that matches your personality or “gives” you a new personality. To help you out we’re bringing you eight fragrances for different moods. Want to feel sexy and daring? Or are you looking for a scent perfect for a Sunday brunch with the ladies? Check out the slideshow to see the breakdown on this fall’s latest perfumes and how they should be worn.
If you're feeling feminine: Marchesa's Parfum d'Extase gives off a slight floral smell with violet, jasmine, and woody notes. It's light enough for those that don't usually wear a perfume. (Sephora.com, $25-$85)
If you want to add some spice to your life: L'Artisan Parfumeur Séville à L'Aube. The French perfume opens with hints of spice and pepper and notes of lavender. It's slightly dark so it should add a little bounce to your step. (Luckyscent.com, $165)
If you're feeling mysterious: Coco Noir by Chanel. This intimate and seductive fragrance will leave you feeling a little dark and mysterious for those nights you want eyes (and noses) lingering on you. It's top note is grapefruit and the sandalwood keeps the scent warm. (Nordstrom.com, $98-$130)
If you want to feel playful: Marc Jacobs' Dot. The bottle alone is playful, but the red berries, dragonfruit, and honeysuckle will surely up your energy. (Bloomingdales.com, $69)
If you're craving the classics: Gucci Premiere. With top notes of bergamot and orange blossom, this scent was named for Gucci's couture line and is best for classic, iconic ladies. (Neimanmarcus.com, $87-$105)
If you want to feel youthful: Prada Candy. The name alone should do it for you. This fragrance is sweet but not too sweet with hints of caramel, vanilla, and musk. (Sephora.com, $60-$108)
If you want to feel glamorous: Michael Kors Rose Gold. This is for that glam night on the town in your best gown and handsome man on your arm. It has notes of pink pepper, water lily, raspberry, and sandalwood. (Sephora.com, $50-$78)
If you want to feel sexy: Lady Gaga Fame. This surprising scent is perfect for a night out with the girls. The black liquid goes on clear and the scent goes on strong but dries out to a dark floral with belladonna and apricot. (Macys.com, $55-$79)