Find Out How Your Scent Can Effect Your Mood

Why not choose your mood? That’s what Lifetherapy’s Lynette Lovelace thinks. Capture your mood and wear it as your scent — what an awesome idea! But does it really work like that? We got to talk to Lynette about the technology behind Lifetherapy and how wearing a scent can really change the way you feel…

Is there a science or method behind what you do?

I study aromachology – which is the interrelationship of psychology and fragrance. For me it’s a natural instinct of blending fragrances that are reflective of my interpretation of mood and how fragrance transports to a different place and time by the whiff of a specific smell.

How does scent really affect your mood?

About six months ago, Mintel, a market research company, reported that more than half (54%) of female fragrance users decide what fragrance to wear based on how they are feeling. It’s not always because of the scent itself, but more because we associate certain scents with memory linked to an event. For instance “escape” for me is a memory of Hawaiian Vacations with our family as the pineapple leaf, and Gardenia were so fragrant there.

What is the most important thing that you think people should know when picking a scent?

Your thoughts really do become your reality – be mindful that you have a lot of control over your mood. Fragrance is just a gentle reminder that a scent of something can quickly jolt you “in” or “out” of a mood.

What are some of the most interesting things you have learned along the way?

I have learned that with determination and true passion, ANYTHING is possible. Your mood matters and positivity is contagious.

