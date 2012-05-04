Dear Kristin,

What’s the best way to find a nude lipstick that isn’t going to simply wash me out?

XOXO,

Emma

I LOVE a nude lip. It’s my favorite look! It’s very 60’s, which I love. The thing about wearing a nude lip is that it can make you look washed out if you don’t pick the right shade for yourself. But if you find the right nude it can be a very sexy look. What I love about a wearing a nude lip is that it is pretty low maintenance. You don’t have to worry about it smudging or having to re-apply it a million times during the day. And it’s a look that works for night and day!

To avoid looking like the Corpse Bride, you want to make sure you don’t choose a color that is lighter than your natural shade. And as much as I LOVE using concealer on the lips for editorials it doesn’t really translate in everyday life. You can use a little concealer on the lips first to lighten your lips. Especially if your lips are super pigmented to begin with. But don’t go crazy with the concealer! That will be too literal 1960’s. You don’t want to stray too far from your natural lip color. So keep that in mind.

If you are fair-skinned stick with a pink/rosy shade. If you have olive skin you are one of the lucky ones! You can virtually pull off any shade of nude. But I would suggest using a super neutral shade, like a pinky brown. And if you have darker skin you should try a nice warm brown that somewhat matches your skin tone.

Some things to remember before attempting to pull off a nude lip is that you want to make sure your lips are in good shape. Light lipsticks will magnify any peeling or dry lips. So make sure to exfoliate your lips first. You can scrub with a toothbrush lightly or use a lip exfoliator like Sara Happ Lip Scrub. You can do this once a week or as needed. Then make sure you use a good lip balm before you apply the color. I LOVE Weleda Everon Lip Balm. You want to make sure your lips are perfectly hydrated. If you are going to go pale on the lips you want to play up your eyes a little bit. This will give your face some balance. You could always opt for the smokey eye/nude lip combo. Or even just a touch of eyeliner and mascara will do. And if you want to freshen up the face you can apply a nice healthy blush to the apples of the cheeks! Also make sure your skin looks flawless. You don’t want red uneven skin with a nude lip. It won’t do it any justice.

