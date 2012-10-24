First Look: Jessica Biel’s Wedding Day Beauty Look

Jessica Biel married Justin Timberlake in quite the affair this past weekend in Italy (guests were swept away on private jets) and while we all couldn’t wait to see the pink Giambattista Valli dress she was wearing, we’re also gushing over the bridal beauty look. While Biel seemed to glow simply because she was so darn happy on her big day, she paired that glow with a bronze lid, side-swept bangs and a low chignon, as seen in People‘s exclusive wedding spread.

Her veil (also created by Giambattista Valli) was intertwined with heirloom pearls to add a bit of detail to her sleek, volumized chignon. We’re loving that she chose to sweep her blunt bangs to the side for a more subtle bridal look, as her pink ruffled dress already add quite a bit of va-va-voom. For her makeup she paired her bronze lids with a dramatic lash (we’re betting there was a lot of waterproof mascara going on) and the entire look was complete with a pale pink lip, just light enough to coordinate with the pink in her dress.

What do you think of the look? Has it given you ideas for your wedding day?

For more information on the entire Biel/Timberlake wedding, get yourselves a copy of People mag (on newsstands today)!

[Image via People Magazine]