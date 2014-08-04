Find the Face Wash for Your Skin Type

We all have unique skin types, so finding that perfect face cleanser can be difficult – and trying hundreds of different products can be exhausting. Understanding your skin type can be confusing too. From normal and dry to sensitive or oily, there are a large variety of skin types that we all have. While there are hundreds of products on the market that say they can eliminate all of your problems, who knows if they really work or not?
To ease your stress and help eliminate acne and blemishes, we’ve put together a list of our six favorite face cleansers for each skin type, so you know which ones you should be trying!
More From Beauty High:
21 Days Without Washing My Face: What Really Happened to My Skin
SPF: Everything You Need to Know
10 Foods That Help Boost Your Energy Throughout the Day
Normal: For those girls lucky enough to be blessed with normal skin, you have limited blemishes and skin imperfections. Use a face wash that exfoliates and hydrates your skin to keep it looking fabulous.
Bliss Fabulous Foaming Face Wash, $24, Sephora.com
Oily: We love this dermatologist created face cleanser. Not only does it exfoliate skin, it also helps to eliminate grease. Remeber though, if using this product during the dry winter months, always apply a light moisturizer to ensure skin doesn't get too dried out.
Glytone Exfoliating Gel Wash for Oily Skin, $30, Dermstore.com
Acne-prone: Unlike many acne eliminating face washes that treat one-time acne, Murad's works to improve skin over a longer period of time. While using, this cleanser will enhance the look of skin by eliminating blemishes, aging lines and size of pores.
Murad Time Release Acne Cleanser, $30, Sephora.com
Dry: We love Philosophy's face wash because it isn't filled with chemicals that can leave our faces dry. Packed with sage, chamomile and carrot, this face wash will help remove makeup while keeping skin hydrated.
Philosophy Purity Made Simple, $23, Sephora.com
Sensitive: The perfect face wash for sensitive skin is one that has minimum chemicals. Fresh's Soy Cleanser is packed with soy proteins making it extremely gentle for all skin types.
Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, $38, Sephora.com
Combination: Having a combination or oily and acne-prone or dry and sensitive skin can make choosing a face wash tricky. Clarin's One-Step Cleanser is gentle enough for sensitive skin but also has acne-fighting properties.
Clarins One-Step Gently Exfoliating Facial Cleanser, $35, Sephora.com