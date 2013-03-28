Find Out What the CEW Predicts the Biggest Beauty Trends For 2013 Will Be

If you haven’t heard of the Cosmetic Executive Women organization, more widely known as the CEW, get familiar – and fast. Each year, over 2,000 beauty industry insiders go through more than 600 products from 300 brands to find the best and most creative products, the trends of the moment and to learn a thing or two about the industry. Besides living every girl’s dream of testing out hair and makeup products, the CEW gives insight to the best products and innovative technologies as they blow up on the beauty market.

From tinted lip balms to at-home gel manicure kits, we can’t get enough of the products that have been dubbed noteworthy by the women who know what they’re talking about. Take a look at the top trends from the 2013 Beauty Awards below, including bold brows, spot treatments and some high tech skin care!

Which trend for 2013 are you dying to try? Tell us in the comments below!