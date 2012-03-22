Finally, A Magazine Cover That Shows Us What 42 Really Looks Like

It’s the magazine cover making waves across the Internet — Cate Blanchett appeared on this month’s cover of Intelligent Life sans Photoshop. It should come as no surprise that most actresses wouldn’t dream of being on the cover of a magazine without a few touch-ups here and there, but when you have a face as pristine as Cate Blanchett, than why tweak it with an airbrush?

Tim de Lisle, the magazine editor, explained his decision to halt post production on Cate’s photos.

“Cate Blanchett … appears on our cover in her working clothes, with the odd line on her face and faint bags under her eyes. She looks like what she is — a woman of 42, spending her days in an office, her evenings on stage and the rest of her time looking after three young children. We can’t be too self-righteous about it, because, like anyone else who puts her on a cover, we are benefiting from her beauty and distinction. But the shot is at least trying to reflect real life. It’s a curious sign of the times that this has become something to shout about.”

There really is no denying Cate’s natural beauty. When we talked to Cate last month she said she could attribute her luminous skin to years of moisturizing, drinking water (even though it is the most boring thing) and a strict routine with her favorite skin care line SK-II.

“I just stayed out of the sun and my mum was big on moisturizing, it was very simple, like baby oil and Oil of Olay,” she told us in February.

Note to self: Lather up on the SPF, ladies!

