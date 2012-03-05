Finally, Hair Dye That Doesn’t Contain Deadly Chemicals?

The Australian hair product line Original & Mineral is coming to the states in full force. With a full range of styling and haircare products, what really caught our eye from this line was their color technology — a permanent hair color line (with 99 shades) that is formulated without harsh chemicals. That means no ammonia, PPD or resorcinol making it easier on your hair, scalp and the air you breathe, not to mention better for your hairstylist.

Jose Bryce Smith, CEO said, “Original & Mineral’s hair color products have always been ammonia free, but our revolutionary new Mineral CCT permanent color now delivers vibrant and long lasting results after we’ve also removed PPD and resorcinol. This breakthrough means that the ever-growing numbers of clients who are allergic to PPD finally have a color suitable for them too.”

I obviously had to test the product out for myself, considering I am a hair dye fanatic who has had a growing concern about PPD ever since I’ve begun keeping track of the number of allergic reactions (and sometimes subsequent deaths) due to PPD.

My colorist, Janelle, who is also O&M’s Creative Director, walked me through the process. With Original & Mineral, their color line uses an odorless agent MEA (monoethanolamine) to open the hair cuticle to color it. I was amazed that the dye actually is odorless — a pleasant surprise in the hair coloring process. This agent, combined with Illite, Kaolin and Montorillonite work together to saturate the hair while also protecting and boosting the hair’s health. O&M also contains a mix of nourishing ingredients like sunflower seed wax and almond oil to moisturize your hair.

It has now been five weeks since my visit with Janelle, and my hair is still the vibrant blonde color that we took it to. She also miraculously cured it of the banding that had occurred over time as I’ve continuously dyed my hair — something that I am oh-so-grateful for. I now have the usual tiny bit of growth at my roots, but my hair hasn’t really faded at all, I am still shocked at how vividly blonde I am. A hair dye that can maintain my color and not expose me to harsh chemicals? I am all in.

To find salons that carry the line near you, go to orginalmineral.com/salon-locator.