10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Filling In Your Brows

The art of the brow has seen many eras and been through many different phases. No matter what you do with them, they make a crucial impact on your face and your entire look in general. Just because you weren’t born with naturally thick and beautiful Cara Delevingne brows, doesn’t mean you can’t put in a little effort to get a similar look. Makeup works wonders for all of the parts of our face we’d like to enhance a bit more and the brows are no different. But, there’s also more to know about filling in your brows than simply taking a pencil to them and hoping for the best. Here, we detail 10 things you may not know, but should definitely keep in mind to get your best brows yet.

1. Necessary tools of the trade. Before you begin, be sure to have a pair of tweezers, an angled brush and a spoolie on hand. Looking above and below your brow, pluck away any stray hairs, but don’t get too carried away. You’ll need your angled brush to apply pigment and the spoolie for finishing touches.

2. Shape matters. Although the shape of our brows have been naturally created on our faces, you can essentially shape them in any way you want. YouTube beauty gurus love doing this when they’re recreating looks of a celebrity whose brows are different shapes to theirs. If your face has more angular features, opt for a softer, more rounded brow to balance things out. The opposite goes for those with rounder faces: emphasizing your brows by making a sharp arch adds that intensity to your face you may have been missing before.

3. Line it up. There are three important points of your brow to focus on. The first is the beginning of the brow, closest to your nose. Taking a pencil or brush, line up the beginning of your brow with the side of your nose. If any hairs grow outside that line closer in to your nose, pluck those away. Then, move your pencil diagonally so that it lines up with the bottom of your nostril, extending to the brow. The portion of your brow the pencil hits is where you should create your arch when you start filling in your brows. Finally, line up your pencil diagonally along the outer corner of your eye, extending towards the brow again. That point is where the tail end of your brow should be. If it’s too short, you can create length with your pigment. If it’s too long, pluck away the extra hairs.

4. Options, so many options. There are many different products you can use to fill in your brows, and it’s all about personal preference. A matte eyeshadow or brow gel will get you the most subtle, natural effect, while a brow pencil or pomade is more intense. If you have naturally thick brows that don’t have many gaps or sparse areas, we like using a tinted brow gel, like Benefit’s Gimme Brow.

5. You could fall victim to the scouse brow. Whatever you do, do not start filling in your brows at the very beginning. For fear of creating the highly dreaded scouse brow, start at the middle. The first place you apply color from your brush will show the most pigment, so it’s best to start in the middle then work your way out to each side.

6. Small brush strokes mimic your actual brow hairs. An eyeshadow or pomade is most preferable because you can use an angled brush to apply color and use gentle strokes to fill in gaps and make it look completely natural. Work your brush upward and sideways to create a naturally bushy effect and try not to draw in bluntly straight lines; it’ll look too obvious.

7. Blending is key. Use your spoolie or lash groomer to blend the pigment in with your brow hairs. Brush upwards, to the side and then down to get every hair for uniform brows that look as natural as possible.

8. Apply a light concealer. A cream concealer is best to highlight your brows and make them pop. Using a flat brush or drawing straight from the tube, outline your brows at the top and bottom and blend. This will create a crisp, clean line that will make your brows look professionally done.

9. Highlight underneath the brow. A hint of shimmer just underneath the brow creates a beautiful, illuminating effect. Choose an iridescent eyeshadow for this that’s not too white or frosty. Apply a small amount gently underneath the outer tail of the brow so that it really stands out, especially when it catches the light.

10. Brow gel is your best friend. Once you’ve finished everything, gently comb through your brows with a clear brow gel to lock everything in place. You can also spritz a bit of hairspray onto your spoolie or a disposable mascara wand and comb through them for the same effect.